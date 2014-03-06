GE ends freebie dividends on executives' unvested stock

| BOSTON, March 6
on Thursday it will stop paying its senior executives dividends
on stock awards that have not yet vested, after investors urged
the company to end the long-held perk.
The move, which affects only new stock awards and not old
ones, comes amid growing scrutiny by shareholders of senior
executive pay, which has been on the rise for years even as
average Americans' salaries plateau. The dividends can add up to
millions of dollars for executives with long tenure.
"The change is in response to investor feedback," GE
spokesman Seth Martin said. He declined to elaborate.
GE's policy change affects only stock awards granted this
year and beyond, the company disclosed this week in its annual
proxy statement. That means some executives will continue to
receive big dividend checks on stock awarded in previous years,
but which has not vested.
Vice Chairman Keith Sherin, for example, will continue to
receive dividends over the next decade on 191,250 shares of
restricted stock that he doesn't own, or which is unvested,
until his 65th birthday in 2023, according to GE disclosures.
GE had been paying dividends on unvested restricted stock
for years. But the company was not able to say when the practice
began.
While GE and other companies move away from paying dividends
on unvested stock, Apple Inc is picking up where they
left off, but with a twist. Executives at Apple accrue dividends
on restricted stock, but don't get the payouts until shares
vest, according to its latest proxy.
SERIOUS MONEY
Four senior GE executives - Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey
Bornstein and Vice Chairmen Daniel Heintzelman, John Rice and
Keith Sherin - have a combined 1.04 million shares of unvested
restricted stock, according to GE's latest proxy.
At GE's annual dividend payout of 88 cents a share, those
executives in 2014 are in line to receive a combined $914,000
on stock they don't own.
"It's like you or me getting paid a dividend on GE stock
that we're just thinking about buying," said Paul Hodgson, a
corporate governance expert and a partner in BHJ Partners, in
Camden, Maine.
Vesting or ownership of restricted stock is typically tied
to time in service and meeting performance goals. U.S. companies
use restricted stock to retain executives and to motivate them
to do well.
The dividend payouts have not received as much attention as
other forms of executive compensation. They pale in comparison
to some of the big-ticket bonus and stock option awards that
grab headlines.
Still, the dividends can amount to a handsome annuity that
can extend over decades.
Just ask GE's Sherin.
In September 2003, for example, Sherin received 125,000
shares of restricted stock. A quarter of that award, or 31,250
shares, won't vest until Sherin turns 65 on Nov. 15, 2023,
according to U.S. regulatory filings.
That means Sherin is set to receive dividends for a total of
about 20 years on stock he doesn't actually own. Since the
initial award, he has received about $270,000 in dividend
equivalents on those 31,250 shares of unvested stock, according
to GE disclosures.