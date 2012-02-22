Private jet shipments slip, but improvement seen

* Overall business down 3.5 pct, billings up
* Financing hurdles still a problem - trade group
WASHINGTON Feb 22 Worldwide shipments of
business jets and other private aircraft fell again last year,
but billings rose modestly in a sign of improvement in a tough
economy.
"Shipments declined in all three industry segments from the
previous year, but the declines reached the single digits which
indicate general aviation is reaching the trough in this cycle,"
said Caroline Daniels, chairman of the General Aviation
Manufacturers Association (GAMA).
"A majority of the market fundamentals are moving in the
right direction," Daniels said.
She cited record corporate profits and stronger business for
the industry in emerging markets. However, financing remains
difficult.
"An ease in credit markets could help boost our industry
into positive growth once again," Daniels said.
The aircraft market is an indicator of overall economic
health, particularly among global corporations and other
businesses that use private jets.
Worldwide shipments of general aviation planes dropped 3.5
percent to 1,865 last year, GAMA said in its annual report.
The business jet sector declined by 6.3 percent with 681
planes shipped, but GAMA said the long-range market was healthy
and pushed up overall industry billings by 0.4 percent to $19.1
billion.
Piston shipments were off 1.5 percent and the turboprop
sector was down 2.4 percent.
Key manufacturers include Canada's Bombardier,
Cessna, Brazil's Embraer, Gulfstream, and Hawker
Beechcraft.