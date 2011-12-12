Siemens U.S. Industry CEO sees single-digit growth

FRANKFURT/NEW YORK Dec 12 Germany's Siemens, a bellwether for the euro zone's largest economy, expects U.S. revenues at its Industry division to grow by a single-digit percent next year, the chief executive of the U.S. Industry Sector said on Monday.

Speaking at the Reuters Global Manufacturing and Transportation Summit, Helmuth Ludwig said the U.S. Industry business was also expected to gain market share in 2012.

"It will be a single-digit growth," he said. "And we expect to grow faster (than the market)."

The Munich-based maker of products ranging from fast trains and gas turbines to lightbulbs and hearing aids said this month it expected considerable uncertainties regarding developments in the world economy.

Siemens gave a cautious outlook for 2012 on Nov. 10, when it released its results for the fiscal year that ended in September, and announced a smaller-than-expected 11 percent rise in its dividend.

It had forecast flat profit growth in 2012 for the whole Siemens group after ending its year in a turbulent economic environment.