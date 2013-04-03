Two senior Asia executives depart from Manulife

HONG KONG, April 3 Manulife Financial Corp
is losing two of its top executives in Asia, a blow to
the insurer in a key, fast-growing market.
David Wong, who ran Manulife's Indo-China operations, left
the company last month to join Richard Li's Pacific Century
Group as head of Greater China and Hong Kong, he told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Pacific Century Group last fall bought ING Groep NV's
Hong Kong, Macau and Thailand insurance assets as part
of a plan to build a regional insurer.
Marc Sterling, chairman of the Manulife's China
joint-venture with Sinochem will be retiring in June after 20
years with Canada's largest life insurer, he said in an e-mailed
response to Reuters.
Manulife confirmed Wong and Sterling's retirements, and said
that Wong's duties were taken over by the various general
managers in the region. It was not immediately clear who would
replace Sterling.