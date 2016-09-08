Manulife CEO says considering share buy-backs

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TORONTO, Sept 8 Manulife Financial Corp , Canada's biggest life insurer, would consider share buy-backs and expects a "pause" in acquisition activity, Chief Executive Donald Guloien said on Thursday.
"Given that we've done most of the things that we want to do on the acquisition front, we'll have to take a look at stock buy-backs," Guloien said at the Scotiabank Financials Summit in Toronto. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)