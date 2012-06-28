UPDATE 1-Manulife expands ASEAN reach with Cambodia office

* Asia growing segment for Canadian insurer
* First foreign insurer in country of 15 million
* Will add insurance agents this year, eventually wealth
management
TORONTO, June 28 Manulife Financial Corp
, Canada's largest life insurer, is expanding into
Cambodia as part of a long-term bet on southeast Asia that could
see the region eventually become the prime growth engine for the
company.
Once a company that drew the lion's share of its profit from
Canada and the United States, Toronto-based Manulife earned 34
percent of its core profit from its Asian division in 2011.
Manulife already operates in nine Asian countries, with the
bulk of sales in Japan and Hong Kong. Asian profit growth is key
to the company fulfilling its pledge to boost net profit to C$4
billion ($3.90 billion) by 2015.
ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian National) countries -
with young populations, high economic growth prospects and few
insurance policy holders - account for just a small part of the
company's earnings, but could eventually be a key profit driver.
"We keep on saying that Asia is a growth engine for Manulife
globally, but we also see ASEAN countries as a future growth
engine for Asia," Manulife Cambodia Chairman David Wong said in
an interview from Phnom Penh, where the company officially
opened its head office on Thursday.
"These are the markets that will be growth engines not
necessarily today, but maybe 5 or 10 years down the road," said
Wong.
Manulife is already growing strongly in ASEAN countries such
as Indonesia and Vietnam. With virtually no insurance industry
to speak of in Cambodia, Manulife hopes to get in on the ground
floor in a country of 15 million with an emerging middle class.
The company announced plans last year to enter Cambodia,
when it was in the final stages of getting a license to operate
as the first foreign player in the nascent market.
Cambodia's economy has enjoyed strong growth over the last
few years, as investment from countries like China and South
Korea has led to a surge in urban construction.
The Cambodian office has 40 employees, but Wong said it
plans to add up to 300 agents by the end of the year and could
boost that to 1,000 in 2 to 3 years.
The company will run an information campaign to "educate"
the population on the benefits of insurance. Once a business is
established and customers are in place, Manulife plans to move
into wealth management and retirement products.
"Basically, we're in the first group of companies offering
insurance to the middle class of Cambodia. We see huge
potential," said Wong.