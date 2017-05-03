Manulife lifts quarterly earnings helped by strong sales in Asia

TORONTO May 3 Manulife Financial Corp,
Canada's biggest life insurer, on Wednesday reported a rise in
first quarter earnings, marginally beating market forecasts with
help from strong sales in Asia.
The company said core earnings, excluding one-off items and
market movements, rose 22 percent to C$1.1 billion ($801
million), or 53 Canadian cents a share. Analysts on average had
expected core earnings of 52 Canadian cents a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
($1 = 1.3729 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by David Gregorio)