Manulife profit misses estimates on energy investments

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's independent members of board approve James Dimon's compensation for 2016
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million
TORONTO Feb 11 Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp reported fourth-quarter earnings that missed market estimates on Thursday, hit by the impact of weak oil prices on its investments.
Net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was C$246 million, or 11 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$640 million, or 33 Canadian cents a share, a year ago. Core earnings rose to 42 Canadian cents share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 45 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
Jan 19 Wells Fargo & Co, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, said on Thursday it would merge its international business with its wholesale banking unit that serves corporate clients.
