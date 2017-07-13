FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manulife settles excess fee allegations with regulators
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
2017年7月13日 / 晚上8点41分 / 1 天前

Manulife settles excess fee allegations with regulators

1 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Two units of Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp settled with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) to resolve allegations that there were inadequacies in their controls and supervision that led to some clients paying excess fees.

The units, Manulife Securities Inc and Manulife Securities Investment Services Inc, will pay clients C$11.7 million ($9.2 million) as part of the settlement, the OSC said on Thursday.

"OSC Staff do not allege, and have found no evidence of dishonest conduct by the Manulife Dealers," the regulator said in a statement.

Manulife, Canada's biggest insurer, will neither admit nor deny the accuracy of the OSC's allegations, the OSC added.

$1 = 1.2729 Canadian dollars Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

