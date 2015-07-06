Canada's Manulife shelves Singapore REIT IPO - IFR

SINGAPORE, July 6 Canada's Manulife Financial
Corp has shelved its plan to raise $421 million through
a Singapore listing of a real estate investment trust (REIT)
backed by three U.S. office properties, IFR reported on Monday.
The IPO is likely to be re-launched when market conditions
improve but no time-frame has been fixed, IFR cited a source
close to the transaction as saying.
The books for the IPO were scheduled to close last Friday
but demand did not materialise after the Greek crisis, IFR
reported.
Manulife did not immediately offer any comment.
Manulife was looking to sell 694.4 million units, including
cornerstone units, at S$0.82 each, making the initial public
offering Singapore's biggest in a year.
(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional reporting by Denny
Thomas in HONG KONG; Editing by Ryan Woo)