Canada's Manulife to delay Singapore REIT listing due to market conditions

SINGAPORE, July 6 Canada's Manulife Financial
Corp said on Monday it was delaying a plan to raise
$421 million through a Singapore listing of a real estate
investment trust (REIT), citing unfavourable market conditions.
"In light of increased volatility in the equity capital
market, the IPO of Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust
(Manulife US REIT) has been delayed," Manulife said in a
statement. "Depending on market conditions, the IPO is expected
to proceed at a later date," it added.
The statement follows a Thomson Reuters IFR report that said
demand for the IPO did not materialise amid the debt crisis in
Greece.
Manulife was looking to sell 694.4 million units, including
cornerstone units, at S$0.82 each, which would have made the
initial public offering Singapore's biggest in a year.
