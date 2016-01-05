Canada's Manulife seeks to revive Singapore REIT IPO this year -exec

SINGAPORE Jan 5 Canada's Manulife Financial
Corp is looking to revive a plan to list a real estate
investment trust in Singapore this year after an initial public
offering (IPO) was shelved last year due to poor market
conditions.
"We'd very much like to bring it back," Chief Financial
Officer Stephen Roder told reporters at the launch of a 15-year
life bancassurance partnership with Singapore's DBS Group
Holdings Ltd on Tuesday.
He did not give an exact time frame or expected size of any
IPO.
Manulife shelved a nearly $400 million real estate
investment trust IPO in Singapore in the third quarter last year
citing deteriorating global markets.
That left BHG Retail REIT as Singapore's sole REIT
IPO last year after several other deals were pulled due to
uncertain financial markets and concerns over the impact of a
potential U.S. interest rate hike.
On Tuesday, Manulife and DBS also said they would co-invest
up to S$100 million ($70.24 million) over the next 15 years in
digital technology and innovation.
($1 = 1.4237 Singapore dollars)
