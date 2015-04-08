Manulife, DBS near $1 bln insurance deal for Asia - source

HONG KONG, April 8 Canadian insurer Manulife
Financial Corp is close to an about $1 billion deal to
sell products through Singapore lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd's
branch network across Asia, a person with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
Manulife would pay cash to the Singaporean bank over the
life of the 15-year contract, the person said, declining to be
named as the details of the transaction were not yet public.
DBS spokeswoman declined to comment and Manulife was not
immediately available to comment.
The agreement is known as a "bancassurance" deal, where the
insurance products are distributed through a bank's branch
network rather than through individual agents.
The "bancassurance" model - as opposed to the traditional
agency model - is lucrative for commercial banks in Asia because
global insurers are willing to pay hefty fees for access to
lenders' branch networks.
In similar moves, AIA Group struck a 15-year
exclusive deal with Citibank in Asia in 2013, for which
AIA said it paid an $800 million upfront payment. Prudential Plc
also struck an agreement last year with Standard
Chartered, agreeing to pay $1.25 billion in fees, to
extend its current agreement for 15 years.
Reuters reported last October that DBS Group had hired
Morgan Stanley to find a partner to sell life insurance
products in Asia under a new deal, after its pact with Aviva Plc
ends in 2015.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru and Denny Thomas
in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in Singapore)