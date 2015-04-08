UPDATE 1-Manulife, DBS in $1.2 bln insurance deal for Asia

* Manulife expects deal to be accretive to EPS in 2017
Last major Asia "bancassurance" deal until HSBC renews in
2022
Existing partner Aviva as well as AIA, Pru competed for
deal
(Adds detail from official announcement, background)
By Denny Thomas and Saeed Azhar
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 8 Canadian insurer
Manulife Financial Corp is paying $1.2 billion to
Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd for a 15-year
partnership that will allow the insurer to sell products through
the lender's Asian branch network.
Manulife will pay the amount upfront to the Singaporean
bank, while there will be variable payments based on the success
of the partnership, the two companies said in a statement.
Manulife expects the agreement to be accretive to core
earnings per share in 2017 and the initial payment is expected
to reduce Manulife's regulatory capital ratio by 10 points.
The deal marks the end of Aviva Plc's longstanding
arrangement with DBS. Both were partners since 2001.
Aviva was among the players competing for the new
partnership that also included AIA Group Ltd and
Prudential plc.
The so-called bancassurance deal is the last major agreement
of this kind available for insurers keen to tap into Asia's
fast-growing insurance market until HSBC considers a
new deal in 2022.
The "bancassurance" model - as opposed to the traditional
agency model - is lucrative for commercial banks in Asia because
global insurers are willing to pay hefty fees for access to
lenders' branch networks.
The agreement signed between DBS and Manulife on Wednesday
will take effect on January 1, 2016, covering the lender's 200
branches in Singapore, Hong Kong, China and Indonesia.
Singapore and Hong Kong - two of DBS's strongest markets -
are seen as profitable for insurers due to their status as
Asia's main wealth management centres and an ageing population.
According to Swiss Re research, Singapore is an
under-penetrated market, with per capita life insurance premiums
significantly lower than many other developed economies.
In similar moves, AIA Group struck a 15-year
exclusive deal with Citibank in Asia in 2013, for which
AIA said it paid an $800 million upfront payment. Prudential plc
also struck an agreement last year with Standard Chartered
, agreeing to pay $1.25 billion in fees, to extend its
current agreement for 15 years.
Reuters reported last October that DBS Group had hired
Morgan Stanley to find a partner to sell life insurance
products in Asia under a new deal, after its pact with Aviva
ends in 2015.
JPMorgan advised Manulife on the deal, sources said.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)