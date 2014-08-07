Manulife Financial net profit triples; company hikes dividend

TORONTO Aug 7 Manulife Financial Corp
said on Thursday its second-quarter profit more than tripled due
to a stronger performance by investments and other
market-related factors, and Canada's biggest life insurer raised
its dividend for the first time since 2009.
Manulife said net income attributed to shareholders was
C$943 million, or 49 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$259
million, or 12 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
The company said it was raising its quarterly dividend by 19
percent, or 2.5 Canadian cents, to 15.5 Canadian cents a share.
(Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)