Asian markets boost Manulife Financial profit

Nov 13 Life insurer Manulife Financial Corp reported a 6.4 percent rise in third-quarter profit, driven by strong sales in Asian markets such as Japan, Hong Kong and Indonesia.

Net income attributed to shareholders rose to C$1.10 billion($973 million), or 57 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$1.03 billion, or 54 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company said insurance sales rose 46 percent in Asia, while wealth sales surged 74 percent. These sales fell in both Canada and the United States. ($1 = C$1.13) (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)