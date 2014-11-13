Asian markets boost Manulife Financial profit

Nov 13 Life insurer Manulife Financial Corp
reported a 6.4 percent rise in third-quarter profit,
driven by strong sales in Asian markets such as Japan, Hong Kong
and Indonesia.
Net income attributed to shareholders rose to C$1.10
billion($973 million), or 57 Canadian cents per share, in the
quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$1.03 billion, or 54 Canadian cents
per share, a year earlier.
The Toronto-based company said insurance sales rose 46
percent in Asia, while wealth sales surged 74 percent. These
sales fell in both Canada and the United States.
($1 = C$1.13)
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)