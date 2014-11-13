UPDATE 3-Manulife profit lags estimate; soft N. America offsets Asia gain

(Adds CEO comments on potential share buybacks)
By Manya Venkatesh and Jeffrey Hodgson
Nov 13 Manulife Financial Corp reported
slightly lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Thursday
as weaker Canadian and U.S. insurance and wealth management
sales offset strong growth in Asia.
Manulife, Canada's largest insurer, earns the bulk of its
profit in North America but also has a fast-growing Asian unit.
Wealth management sales fell 15 percent in Canada and 6
percent in the United States. Insurance sales fell 19 percent in
the United States, where Manulife owns John Hancock, and slumped
23 percent in Canada.
This was in sharp contrast to strong sales in markets such
as Japan, Hong Kong and Indonesia.
Toronto-based Manulife said insurance sales rose 46 percent
in Asia, while wealth management sales surged 74 percent. Core
Asian earnings, which excluded hedging costs and other items,
increased 17 percent.
"The fundamental case for Asia is unchanged," Chief
Financial Officer Steve Roder told Reuters, citing favorable
economic and market trends. "I'm not suggesting we will maintain
17 percent, but we'd expect to continue to see healthy growth in
Asia."
Total revenue rose 75 percent to C$11.04 billion ($9.76
billion), but missed the analysts' average estimate of C$11.54
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributed to shareholders rose 6.4 percent to
C$1.10 billion.
Core earnings rose 7.2 percent to C$755 million, or 39
Canadian cents per share, just shy of the analysts' average
estimate of 40 Canadian cents a share.
Manulife's shares closed down 0.32 percent at C$21.60 in
Toronto.
The company said its minimum continuing capital and surplus
requirements ratio, a closely watched measure of financial
strength for insurers, rose 5 percentage points to 248 percent.
Asked about the possibility of buying back shares, Chief
Executive Donald Guloien told analysts buybacks were not high on
the list in his discussions with the board about how to deploy
capital.
"Our order of priority is to first use excess capital in
organic growth, secondly in acquisitions that make good business
sense and have high return expectations with moderate levels of
risk, and thirdly with increasing the regular dividends," he
said.
"The outlook is pretty strong in terms of capital ratios so
I think it's safe to assume that after appropriate discussion
with the board we will be doing all of the above."
($1 = C$1.13)
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore and Jeffrey Hodgson
in Toronto; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Lisa Von Ahn and Tom
Brown)