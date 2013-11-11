Manulife to expand private asset management business

TORONTO Nov 11 Manulife Financial Corp
, Canada's largest life insurer, said on Monday it plans
to expand its third party private asset management business,
allowing clients to invest in assets such as timberland,
farmland, real estate and private equity.
A new business unit, Manulife Asset Management Private
Markets, will bring together teams that currently manage funds
for third party investors and provide investors with access to
Manulife's specialized private asset teams that historically
have primarily served its general fund.
Toronto-based Manulife manages C$74 billion ($70.55 billion)
of private market investments out of total funds under
management of C$575 billion.