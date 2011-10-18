Manulife new Taiwan fund to tap expected rise in yuan

TAIPEI Oct 18 Manulife Financial's fund arm sees a rise of up to 5 percent in China's yuan currency in the next two years, as it launched its second fund in Taiwan that will invest in offshore yuan bonds.

The fund will focus on investing in the so-called dim sum bonds, or bonds in the Chinese currency issued outside China, to tap China's rapid economic growth and the long-term trend of the currency's appreciation.

"Even though the yuan has been controlled in a tight range, there are more advantages for China in letting the yuan appreciate than depreciate," said Wang Yu-ming, head of fixed-income in Asia at Manulife Asset Management.

"A rise of 4 percent to 5 percent in the RMB in the next two years is inevitable," he told a media briefing on the new fund.

Demand for offshore yuan bonds is expected to remain strong, reflecting investors' optimism that the yuan will rise.

The dim sum bond market reached 120 billion yuan ($18.8 billion) so far this year, three times the total of the previous three years combined, Manulife said.

The new fund, which is priced in Taiwan dollars, will pick investment grade dim sum bonds. Manulife Asset Management has raised about $150 million in Taiwan from its U.S. dollar dim sum bond fund launched in July. ($1 = 6.371 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Faith Hung)