Manulife has little exposure to Europe, sees M&A

TORONTO, Sept 14 Manulife Financial (MFC.TO)
has little exposure to the debt crisis in Europe, but the
insurer will be on the lookout for acquisition opportunities if
hard-hit European financials decide to sell assets, the
company's chief executive said on Wednesday.
"Thankfully, our exposure (to Europe) is trivial,
absolutely trivial on the asset side," Donald Guloien told the
Barclays Capital Global Financial Services Conference in New
York, monitored via the Internet.
"I think that (the crisis) is going to provide a great
opportunity for us down the road ... a lot of things will go on
sale," he said.
Guloien said several European companies have substantial
wealth management operations -- particularly in Asia -- that
could be attractive to Manulife, which operates insurance and
wealth management businesses in Canada, the United States, and
Asia.
He also said Manulife had "no intention whatsoever" of
raising common equity to bolster its capital position.
"Of course, if we saw a really big and exciting deal, we
might raise equity that way, but I wouldn't interested in that
at today's depressed stock prices," he said.
Manulife is Canada's largest insurer.
