UPDATE 1-Manulife reports second-quarter profit as markets improve

* Rebounds from year-before loss due to smaller hit from
markets
* Earnings excluding items miss analysts' estimate
TORONTO Aug 8 Manulife Financial Corp
on Thursday reported a second-quarter profit, just missing
analysts' estimates, as it absorbed a smaller loss from
financial market movements.
Canada's largest life insurer said its net profit was C$259
million ($248.45 million), or 12 Canadian cents a share,
compared with a year-before loss of C$281 million, or 17
Canadian cents a share.
The company took a C$242 million charge due to movements in
equity and bond markets during the quarter, but that was down
sharply from the C$996 million markets-related charge of a year
earlier.
Stripping out the market impact and certain investment
losses, the Toronto-based company earned 31 Canadian cents per
share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 34 Canadian
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Manulife has spent the last few years working to reduce its
markets exposure, after falling stock prices and bond yields led
to massive quarterly losses following the 2008 financial crisis
and market crash.
Besides its Canadian operations, Manulife owns U.S. insurer
John Hancock and is growing rapidly in Asia, where it is present
in about a dozen countries.
Core earnings, which exclude the impact of financial
markets, rose 12 percent in the company's Canadian business and
39 percent in the U.S. division, but fell 21 percent in the
Asian unit.
Manulife also said it maintained its key earnings objective
of C$4 billion in core profit by 2016.
Late on Wednesday, Sun Life Financial said its
second-quarter profit more than quadrupled due to a stronger
contribution from financial markets, but the company, Canada's
No. 3 insurer, cut its main earnings objective.