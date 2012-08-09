Weak markets send Manulife Financial to loss

TORONTO Aug 9 Manulife Financial Corp fell to a loss in the second quarter as weak financial markets forced the company to take a C$677 million ($680.44 million) charge to revalue its long-term investment assumptions.

Manulife, Canada's No. 2 insurer by market capitalization, said it lost C$300 million, or 18 Canadian cents a share, compared with a year-before profit of C$490 million, or 26 Canadian cents a share.