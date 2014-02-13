版本:
Manulife profit boosted by Taiwan sale

TORONTO Feb 13 Manulife Financial Corp on Thursday reported a 20 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as Canada's largest life insurer booked a C$350 million gain on the sale of its Taiwan insurance business last year.

The Toronto-based company said net income attributed to shareholders was C$1.3 billion, or 68 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$1.1 billion, or 57 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
