Manulife Financial profit jumps on investments

TORONTO May 1 Manulife Financial Corp said on
Thursday its first-quarter profit rose by more than 50 percent,
helped by a stronger investment performance.
Manulife, Canada's biggest life insurer, said net income
attributed to shareholders was C$818 million ($745.36 million),
or 42 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$540 million, or
28 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
Core profit, which excludes one-time items and
market-related gains and losses, was C$719 million, or 37
Canadian cents per share, up from C$619 million, or 32 Canadian
cents per share.
The analysts' average estimate for core profit was 39
Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 1.0975 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)