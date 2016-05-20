Manulife US REIT debuts in Singapore slightly below IPO price

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
SINGAPORE May 20 Units in newly listed real estate investment trust Manulife US REIT opened on Friday in Singapore at $0.82, slightly below their offer price in a $519.2 million sale, the city-state's biggest initial public offering in almost two years.
The IPO was priced at $0.83 per unit. The asset is priced in U.S. dollars, though listed in Singapore.
The listing of the REIT, whose sponsor is a part of life insurer Manulife Financial Corp, is Singapore's biggest since the $611 million debut of Accordia Golf Trust in July 2014.
The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has been facing a dearth of IPOs, hurt by weak market sentiment. Funds raised through IPOs and reverse takeovers on the SGX's main board totalled S$276 million ($200 million) in 2015, compared with S$3.18 billion the previous year.
At 0622 GMT, units of Manulife US REIT, comprising three office properties in the United States, were trading at $0.79. The broader market was up nearly 0.75 percent.
($1 = 1.3782 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.