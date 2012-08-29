UPDATE 2-Manulife buys financial planning firm Wellington West

* Purchase adds 39 advisers, C$900 mln in AUM
* Terms of the deal not disclosed
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO, Aug 29 Manulife Financial Corp
, Canada's largest life insurer, said on Wednesday it
acquired th e mutual fund dealership of fi nancial planning firm
Wellington West Financial Services from National Bank of Canada
, the nation's No. 6 bank.
The deal adds 39 financial advisers and about C$900 million
in assets under administration to Manulife Securities, the
Canadian dealer arm of the insurance company.
Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth
quarter, were not disclosed.
"This transaction allows us to build on our position as one
of Canada's premier investment firms and reflects our commitment
to independent financial advice in Canada," Rick Annaert, chief
executive of Manulife Securities, said in a statement.
Last year, National Bank bought the 81.8 percent of
Wellington West it did not already own in a deal valued at C$333
million ($337 million) that boosted its cadre of investment
advisers. In F ebruary of this year, National an n ounced the sale
of its Natcan investment management unit for C$309.5 million to
asset manager Fiera Capital Corp.
Barclays Capital analyst John Aiken said the Manulife
purchase likely only includes the mutual fund sales force of
Wellington, leaving National with th e bu lk of the in vestment
advisers it wanted in the first place.
"Overall we view the deal as a positive for both as it fits
with both strategies: Manulife is focusing on mutual funds
whereas National just sold the bulk of its manufacturing
capabilities to Fiera Capital," Aiken wrote in a research note,
referring to National's sale of its mutual fund management
operations.
Wellington West Financial Services provides personal and
corporate financial planning services through its network of
independent financial advisers in British Columbia, Alberta,
Manitoba and Ontario.
Manulife said the deal would create a team at Manulife
Securities of more than 1,250 independent advisers with C$20
billion in assets under administration.