版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 1日 星期三 22:02 BJT

MOVES-Manulife Asset Management names Megan Greene chief economist

Oct 1 Manulife Asset Management, the global asset management arm of Manulife Financial Corp, said it appointed Megan E. Greene managing director and chief economist.

Greene will be based in Manulife Asset Management's Boston office and will report to Robert Boyda, senior managing director and co-head of global asset allocation, the asset manager said.

She will be responsible for forecasting global macro-economic and financial trends and analyzing potential opportunities and impacts to support the firm's investment teams around the world.

Greene has previously worked at Roubini Global Economics LLC and Economist Intelligence Unit. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐