BRIEF-Manulife Financial focused on organic growth, but M&A still in the picture

TORONTO, Sept 11 Manulife Financial Corp : * Focused on organic growth but may consider acquisitions that don't raise

proportional risk - Manulife John Hancock president Jim Boyle * Manulife's boyle says company does not need to make acquisitions to meet its

goals * Manulife's boyle says doesn't expect much consolidation in U.S., says bank's

most serious growth ambitions are in Asia

