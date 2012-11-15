版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 02:58 BJT

BRIEF-Manulife Financial says committed to U.S. market

TORONTO Nov 15 Manulife Financial Corp : * Committed to U.S. market", says president of Manulife's John Hancock unit

