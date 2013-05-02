版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 18:35 BJT

Manulife first-quarter profit halves

May 2 Manulife Financial Corp , Canada's largest insurer, reported a lower first-quarter profit on weak insurance sales and higher expenses.

Net income fell to C$540 million, or 28 cents per share, for the first quarter, from C$1.22 billion, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

