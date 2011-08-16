版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 16日 星期二 19:14 BJT

Manchester United plans $1 bln IPO in Singapore by year-end-IFR

HONG KONG Aug 16 English Premier League football champions Manchester United MNU.UL] plans an initial public offering in Singapore by the end of the year, depending on market conditions, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the plans.

With more than 190 million fans in Asia, out of nearly 300 million around the world, the region has become an important growth area for the team. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Dan Lalor)

