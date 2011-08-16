Manchester United plans $1 bln IPO in Singapore by year-end-IFR

Israel's Delek agrees to buy Canada's Ithaca Energy
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
HONG KONG Aug 16 English Premier League football champions Manchester United MNU.UL] plans an initial public offering in Singapore by the end of the year, depending on market conditions, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the plans.
With more than 190 million fans in Asia, out of nearly 300 million around the world, the region has become an important growth area for the team. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.