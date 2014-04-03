版本:
BRIEF-Manz says acquires division of KEMET in Italy

FRANKFURT, April 3 Manz AG : * Says making an acquisition in the battery division * Says acquires mechanical engineering division of kemet (formerly arcotronics)

in bologna in Italy * Says subsidiary is expected to contribute around EUR 15 million to Manz ag's

annual revenues
