BRIEF-Manz says acquires division of KEMET in Italy

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.77per share
* Exxonmobil - q2 dividend of $0.77 per share compares with $0.75 per share paid in q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, April 3 Manz AG : * Says making an acquisition in the battery division * Says acquires mechanical engineering division of kemet (formerly arcotronics)
in bologna in Italy * Says subsidiary is expected to contribute around EUR 15 million to Manz ag's
annual revenues
* Exxonmobil - q2 dividend of $0.77 per share compares with $0.75 per share paid in q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.57per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Juan Ernesto de Bedout did not stand for reelection to Board of Directors at co's annual shareholder meeting on April 25 - SEC filing