Manz to review sites in Europe, Asia after warning

DUESSELDORF, Germany Oct 27 German engineering group Manz AG is to review its sites in Europe and Asia as it suffers from slowing growth in China, its finance chief Martin Hipp said on Tuesday.

"Several big customers in Asia, especially in China, have delayed their orders," he said in an interview with Reuters. "We feel that significantly."

Full-year targets would have to be scaled back and sales of between 200 million and 250 million euros ($221 and 277 million) would form the lowest base at which the company would try to remain profitable, he said.

The company on Monday said it expected revenues for 2015 to fall by around 30 percent to between 200 and 210 euros, and negative earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the mid tens of millions.

Manz, a supplier to Apple that employs 2,000 people, could not yet fully gauge the overall scale of job cuts and restructuring costs, Hipp said, adding that there would be more detail available next month. ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Reporting by Anneli Palmen, writing by Vera Eckert, editing by Georgina Prodhan)