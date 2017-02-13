Brazil's Grupo Seb agrees to buy Maple Bear's schools for $50 mln

SAO PAULO Feb 13 Grupo Seb do Brasil said on
Monday it had agreed to buy 95 percent of Maple Bear Global
Schools Ltd's operations in Brazil for $50 million, marking the
privately-owned education group's first step towards an
international expansion.
The acquisition is expected to boost Grupo Seb's revenue to
760 million reais ($243.8 million) in 2017, its founder and
head, Chaim Zaher, said during an event in São Paulo. Grupo Seb
also unveiled plans to invest 400 million reais through 2018.
Canada's Maple Bear, which has 15,000 students and 85
schools in the South American nation, will retain a 5 percent
stake in the schools and operate them jointly with Grupo Seb,
Zaher said.
Together, the partners plan to expand to other countries in
South America using the Maple Bear brand, he added. Maple Bear
has been operating in Brazil for about a decade.
The deal underscores a wave of consolidation in Brazil's
education sector, from primary schools to higher education
outfits.
Zaher told journalists that Grupo Seb would study an IPO to
finance potential international acquisitions.
"We will consider an IPO only if a big opportunity appears
to expand operations at international level," Zaher said, adding
that he had sold 4 percent of his voting stock in
higher-education firm Estácio Participações to help
fund the deal with the Canadians.
($1 = 3.1183 reais)
(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by
Paul Simao)