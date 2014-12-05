版本:
Maple Energy shares drop 22.22 pct on Lima bourse after default

LIMA Dec 5 Shares in Maple Energy Plc dropped 22.22 percent on the Lima bourse on Friday after lenders to its Peruvian units issued a default notice. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
