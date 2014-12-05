UPDATE 1-Maple Energy shares lose a third on Lima bourse after default

(Udpates share decline, adds context, details)

By Ursula Scollo

LIMA Dec 5 Shares in Maple Energy Plc dropped 33.33 percent on the Lima bourse on Friday after its Peruvian units defaulted on payments to creditors.

Maple Energy shares traded in Lima at $0.012 on Friday at 12:30(17:30 GMT).

The company said in a statement on Thursday that its ethanol and biofuels businesses had received a notice of event of default from its creditors.

The company, which has assets and operations in Peru, had been seeking to sell its local units. A deal with Peru's biggest construction firm fell apart last month.

Maple Energry reported a net loss of $20.5 million in the first half of 2014.

Maple Energy produces and explores natural gas and oil and is developing an ethanol and biomass project in Peru. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alan Crosby)