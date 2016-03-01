Maple Leaf posts profit as margins in meats business improves

BRIEF-Wi-Lan provides litigation update
* Wi-Lan - update on litigation against Ericsson concerning Wilan's U.S. patent nos. 8,229,437, 8,027,298 and 8,249,014 related to lte technologies
March 1 Canada's Maple Leaf Foods reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by improved margins in its prepared meats business.
The company posted a net profit of C$33.3 million ($24.6 million), or 24 Canadian cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
It lost C$28.2 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Maple Leaf, which has now posted a profit in only three of the past 12 quarters, said revenue rose nearly 10 percent to C$873.1 million in the latest quarter. ($1 = C$1.35) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Horizon technology finance names daniel r. Trolio as senior vice president and chief financial officer
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The New York attorney general's office is investigating reverse-mortgage servicing companies, including a unit of the bank Treasury Secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin ran, according to a person familiar with the matter.