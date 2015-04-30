Maple Leaf Foods reports adjusted profit

April 30 Maple Leaf Foods reported a
quarterly profit on an adjusted basis due to lower operating
costs as the Canadian meat processor worked through a plan to
replace older meat plants.
Net loss from continuing operations narrowed to C$2.8
million ($2.41 million), or 2 Canadian cents per share, in the
first quarter ended March 31, from C$124.6 million, or 89
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, one of Canada's biggest pork processors,
reported an adjusted earnings of 5 Canadian cents per share.
Total sales rose nearly 10 percent to C$780.2 million.
($1 = C$1.2036)
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)