Canada's Maple Leaf Foods posts quarterly profit

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf Foods reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by higher earnings in its meat products business.
The company reported net earnings of C$31.4 million ($23.9 million), or 23 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of C$7.5 million, or 5 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Maple Leaf, which is one of Canada's biggest pork processors, said total sales rose 4.1 percent to C$854.6 million. ($1 = 1.3158 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production