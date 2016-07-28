UPDATE 1-Canada's Maple Leaf Foods profit beats estimates

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
(Adds details, background)
July 28 Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf Foods reported a quarterly profit that squeezed past estimates as lower operating costs and increased pricing more than offset a fall in volumes in its meat products business.
The company, whose brands include Schneiders and namesake Maple Leaf, recently completed a program started in 2010 to boost earnings by shutting some plants and modernizing others.
Adjusted operating earnings for the meat products segment rose to C$62.9 million ($47.8 million) in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$17.7 million a year earlier.
The company, which is one of Canada's biggest pork processors, reported net earnings of C$31.4 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$7.5 million, or 5 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Maple Leaf earned 32 Canadian cents per share, 1 Canadian cent above analysts' average estimate.
Maple Leaf, whose agribusiness unit supplies livestock to the meat products group, said total sales rose 4.1 percent to C$854.6 million.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of C$847.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 1.32 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production