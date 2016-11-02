Maple Leaf Foods profit jumps 70 pct

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a 70.4 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its prepared meats business.
Net earnings rose to C$31.8 million ($23.8 million), or 23 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter, from C$18.7 million, or 13 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Maple Leaf's total sales rose 4.1 percent to C$852.1 million. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
