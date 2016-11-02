Maple Leaf Foods profit jumps 70 pct

Nov 2 Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a 70.4 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its prepared meats business.

Net earnings rose to C$31.8 million ($23.8 million), or 23 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter, from C$18.7 million, or 13 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Maple Leaf's total sales rose 4.1 percent to C$852.1 million. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)