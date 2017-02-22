版本:
CORRECTED-Canada's Maple Leaf Foods quarterly profit more than doubles

(Corrects to "fell" from "rose" in paragraph 3)

Feb 22 Canadian meat packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled as margins in its prepared meats business improved.

Net earnings rose to C$76.2 million ($57.90 million), or 56 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$33.3 million, or 24 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Maple Leaf's total sales fell to C$828.2 million from C$873.1 million. ($1 = C$1.3161) (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
