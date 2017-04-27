UPDATE 1-Maple Leaf Foods posts higher-than-expected profit

(Adds details, estimates)
April 27 Meat-packaging company Maple Leaf Foods
Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit,
driven by increased retail sales in Canada and higher exports.
The Canada-based company, whose brands include Schneiders
and namesake Maple Leaf, said adjusted operating earnings rose
10 percent to C$59 million ($43 million) in the first quarter
ended March 31.
Maple Leaf, which is Canada's biggest pork processor, is on
a hunt for acquisitions in the United States, after years spent
upgrading old factories and shedding business lines.
In February, the company bought U.S.-based Lightlife Foods
Inc, a manufacturer of plant-based protein foods, for $140
million, Maple Leaf's first material deal since 2004.
The company said on Thursday its net earnings fell 28.8
percent to C$30.1 million, or 22 Canadian cents per share, from
a year earlier, hurt by restructuring charges.
On an adjusted basis, Maple Leaf earned 33 Canadian cents
per share, beating analysts' average estimate by 3 Canadian
cents.
The company's sales rose 1.8 percent to C$811.2 million.
($1 = C$1.36)
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin
Paxton and Maju Samuel)