Maple Leaf Foods posts loss on weaker sales

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 31 Canadian food
processor Maple Leaf Foods reported a quarterly loss on
Wednesday as sales fell in its meat products and protein units,
the company said.
Net earnings for the second quarter fell to nil, or a loss
of 2 Canadian cents a share, from a profit of C$26 million, or
17 Canadian cents, a year before. Sales of C$1.214 billion were
down 3.7 percent.
Adjusted to exclude one-time costs such as restructuring,
Maple Leaf reported earnings of 2 Canadian cents, down sharply
from 23 cents a year earlier.