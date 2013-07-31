UPDATE 1-Maple Leaf Foods loss, sales disappoint

By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 31 Canadian food
processor Maple Leaf Foods reported a disappointing
quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by weak returns on raising
pigs.
Shares fell 3.6 percent or 55 Canadian cents to C$14.95 in
early trading in Toronto.
North American hog farmers have been hard-pressed to survive
losses in the past year, due to at-times soaring costs of corn
and wheat tied to last year's U.S. drought, and weak pig prices.
Maple Leaf and its privately held Canadian rival Olymel, each
bought large corporate hog farms to secure future supplies.
"They've got a lot more pigs there that are losing money,"
said Robert Gibson, analyst at Octagon Capital.
Maple Leaf Chief Executive Michael McCain cited hog
production returns as one of the key reasons for the company's
year-over-year decline. The weak results follow a disappointing
first quarter, when the company also posted a surprising loss
tied to high feed costs and lower meat sales.
Net earnings for the second quarter fell to nil, or a loss
of 2 Canadian cents a share, from a profit of C$26 million, or
17 Canadian cents, a year before. Sales of C$1.214 billion were
down 3.7 percent.
Maple Leaf's protein group, which includes both its meat
products and agribusiness units, posted a C$9.8 million adjusted
operating loss in the quarter, down from year ago adjusted
operating earnings of C$33.4 million. Adjusted operating
earnings are a non-IFRS (International Financial Reporting
Standards) measure used by Maple Leaf.
Its bakery group was a bright spot, with adjusted operating
earnings rising nearly 5 percent year over year to C$32.7
million.
Adjusted to exclude one-time costs such as restructuring,
Maple Leaf, maker of Dempster's Bread and Klik luncheon meat,
reported earnings of 2 Canadian cents, down sharply from 23
cents a year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected Maple Leaf to earn 15
Canadian cents a share on sales of C$1.278 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Toronto-based Maple Leaf is carrying out a C$560-million
multi-year program to upgrade its meat operations as it seeks to
boost profits and better compete with U.S. rivals.
Maple Leaf shares climbed about 15 percent as of Tuesday's
close since around mid-June, when news emerged that U.S. rival
Smithfield Foods had inquired earlier about buying the
company, stoking ideas that Maple Leaf may still be a takeover
target.
Instead, China's Shuanghui International Holdings agreed to
buy Smithfield for $4.7 billion.