Maple Leaf Foods reduces quarterly loss

BRIEF-CENTRAL FEDERAL CORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01
* CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 1ST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Feb 26 Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf Foods reported a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday, as it works through a plan to close older packing plants.
Net loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter was C$23 million, or 16 Canadian cents per share, down from C$47.9 million, or 34 Canadian cents, a year ago. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
May 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named M&A co-head Gregg Lemkau and financing group chief Marc Nachmann as co-heads of the firm's global investment banking division, according to an internal memo on Monday.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Adds details, comments, updates)