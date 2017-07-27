FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
Maple Leaf Foods' quarterly profit rises 19 percent
July 27 (Reuters) - Canadian meat-packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a 19 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by strong performance in its pork products.

Net earnings rose to C$37.3 million ($30 million), or 28 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$31.4 million, or 23 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Maple Leaf, one of Canada's biggest pork processors, said sales rose to C$925.9 million from C$854.6 million.

$1 = 1.2452 Canadian dollars Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

