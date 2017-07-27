FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Maple Leaf Foods' quarterly profit rises 19 percent
2017年7月27日 / 中午11点51分 / 21 小时内

UPDATE 1-Maple Leaf Foods' quarterly profit rises 19 percent

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

July 27 (Reuters) - Canadian meat-packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a 19 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as it sold more pork products.

The company, whose brands include Schneiders frozen meat and Larsen sausages, said adjusted operating earnings increased 24 percent to C$75 million ($60.2 million) in the second quarter ended June 30.

Maple Leaf, one of Canada's biggest pork processors, is on the hunt for acquisitions in the United States, after years spent upgrading old factories and shedding business lines.

In February, the company bought U.S.-based Lightlife Foods Inc, a manufacturer of plant-based protein foods, for $140 million, Maple Leaf's first deal since 2004.

Net earnings rose to C$37.3 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, from C$31.4 million, or 23 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Maple Leaf earned 41 Canadian cents per share compared with 32 Canadian cents a year earlier.

Sales rose to C$925.9 million from C$854.6 million.

$1 = 1.2458 Canadian dollars Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

