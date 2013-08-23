版本:
Maple Leaf to sell biodiesel business to U.S. company for C$645 mln

Aug 23 Canadian food processor Maple Leaf Foods said it agreed to sell its biodiesel business to Darling International Inc, a food waste recycling company, for about C$645 million ($613.6 million) in cash.

The rendering and biodiesel business, Rothsay, operates six rendering plants in Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia and a biodiesel facility in Quebec, Maple Leaf said.

