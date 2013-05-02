Maple Leaf loss widens on lower meat sales

BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime to acquire a modern capesize vessel
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel
May 2 Canadian food processor Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt in part by lower meat sales.
The company's net loss widened to C$14.7 million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter from C$5.8 million, or 4 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 4 percent to C$1.11 billion.
* March 2017 average daily volume (ADV) reached 16.9 million contracts, up 18 percent from March 2016
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group -As of April 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of aum was about $31.9 billion, a net decrease of about $1.8 billion since March 1, 2017