2013年 5月 2日

Maple Leaf loss widens on lower meat sales

May 2 Canadian food processor Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt in part by lower meat sales.

The company's net loss widened to C$14.7 million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter from C$5.8 million, or 4 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 4 percent to C$1.11 billion.

